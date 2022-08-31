Will the surprise surge in exports of auto parts sustain?

According to ACMA, the trade surplus has continued into the June quarter. Fears that exports could be hit due to geopolitical disruptions have not materialized, as shipments to European markets continued at a healthy clip. With a continued emphasis on localization, a government push to add more domestic capacity and healthy demand for automobiles, the industry expects the trade surplus to remain in FY23 as well. Exports are now expected to grow 23.9% annually to reach $ 80 billion by 2026, as per IBEF.