A powerful winter storm sweeping across New England has caused significant disruptions on Thursday (December 5), with hundreds of schools and districts closing or delaying their operations due to severe weather conditions.

The storm, which has brought a mix of snow, rain, and intense winds to the region, continues to affect travel and daily routines, with dangerous conditions expected to persist through the morning.

Snow and rain across New England As the storm moves through New England, areas such as Massachusetts, and Connecticut are experiencing varying weather conditions. While much of Boston is facing rain, the surrounding areas are dealing with accumulating snow. In some parts of central and western Massachusetts, as well as Connecticut, up to 7 inches of snow had already fallen by Thursday morning. This marks the region’s first significant snowfall of the season, causing challenging conditions on roads, particularly during the morning commute.

The snow in Boston, while not as heavy, still made its presence felt, as the city recorded its first measurable snow, though it was less than an inch. Mixed with rain in some areas, the wet snow created hazardous conditions, forcing several school districts to either cancel classes or delay openings.

High winds and potential power outages As the storm continues, it’s expected to intensify, with strong winds likely to cause significant disruptions. The National Weather Service has warned of potential power outages in Massachusetts due to gusty winds, which could top 40 to 50 mph. These winds, expected to continue through Friday morning, could damage power lines, knock down tree branches, and lead to further delays and cancellations in various sectors, including schools.

The storm’s accompanying Arctic cold front is sweeping through the Great Lakes and Northeast, bringing dangerous weather conditions to the region. The weather service has issued winter weather warnings or advisories for nearly 20 million Americans, with an additional 60 million under wind advisories. The wind gusts, paired with heavy snowfall, could lead to dangerous whiteout conditions and icy roads, making travel hazardous, especially along major highways.

Travel disruptions and travel alerts AccuWeather has issued severe warnings for travelers along the I-95 corridor, which stretches from Boston to Washington, D.C. Snow squalls, accompanied by gusts of up to 50 mph, are expected to make travel nearly impossible in certain areas, with the risk of accidents and vehicle-related disruptions high. The weather service is advising travelers to avoid non-essential travel in affected regions, particularly where visibility is low, and roads are icy.

Bands of lake-effect snow are also impacting southeastern shorelines along the Great Lakes, affecting areas from Wisconsin and Michigan to parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York. AccuWeather warned that these heavy snow showers could significantly impact travel throughout the day, further complicating conditions along key interstate routes.

Schools affected The storm’s timing has already led to significant disruptions in school districts throughout New England. Several districts in Massachusetts and Connecticut have opted to close schools or delay their start times due to the severe weather. In particular, the messy morning commute, with snow and rain mixing on roads, prompted concerns over safety for students and staff.