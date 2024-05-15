With America off-limits, China EV makers aim to conquer rest of world

In China, the leading EV maker, BYD, offers a compact model with a range of about 200 miles on a single charge for the equivalent of less than $10,000. A version of its higher-end Seal sedan, with a range of around 340 miles, starts at around $25,000 in China. In the U.S., a version of Tesla’s Model 3 sedan with a similar range has a price tag of around $43,000, the carmaker’s website showed.