With new EVs arriving, brand loyalty goes out the window

Nearly 80% of people who bought Kia Corp.’s EV6 electric crossover since it went on sale early this year traded in something other than a Kia, according to research site Edmunds, compared with 61% for all its models. More than two-thirds of Ford Mustang Mach-E electric sport-utility buyers had non-Ford trade-ins, compared with Ford’s 42% brand-wide average, according to the Edmunds data.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}