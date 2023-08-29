With Toyota Innova HyCross, 'Flex fuel' technology enters India. What is it all about?1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Toyota Innova achieves first-ever flex-fuel engine, sparking discussions on potential of environmentally friendly fuel technology.
The Toyota Innova has achieved the distinction of being the first car in both the country and the world to feature a flex-fuel engine capable of running entirely on ethanol. This development has sparked renewed discussions about the potential of this environmentally friendly and efficient fuel and powertrain technology. Here is a comprehensive overview about the technology.