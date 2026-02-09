Govt's new move to make official vehicle data mirror real-world performance
Ayaan Kartik , Manas Pimpalkhare 4 min read 09 Feb 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
This shift will make vehicle certifications more rigorous, likely increasing compliance costs but providing consumers with more realistic fuel-efficiency and electric-vehicle range data.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Come April 2027, carmakers selling vehicles in India will have to comply with testing standards which are stricter and much more aligned with real-world conditions. The government has notified a new global testing standard, which will replace the two decade-old testing standard currently used to certify vehicles.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story