'Workers at small auto parts manufacturers prone to serious injuries'

An excursion team sent to Faridabad between November 2020 and March 2021 has found and assisted another 200 plus workers there and the situation appears to be very similar to Gurugram. Almost 72% of the injured workers have lost their body parts like fingers and hands compared to 67% in gurugram and 55% of the injured workers were under the age of 30 years compared to 58% in Gurgaon, SII added in the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}