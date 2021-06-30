Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Auto News >'Workers at small auto parts manufacturers prone to serious injuries'

'Workers at small auto parts manufacturers prone to serious injuries'

Premium
In the past four years, Safe-In-India Foundation has found and assisted more than 2,500 injured auto-sector workers.
2 min read . 03:35 PM IST Malyaban Ghosh

  • Most of the injuries happen from the ‘Power Press’ machine used for manufacturing of auto parts and injured workers often tend to lose their body parts like fingers and hands.

India’s biggest automobile manufacturing hub based around the National Capital Region could be witnessing a significant number of accidents in the factories of small automobile component manufacturing companies (tier two and beyond), according to a report by Safe-In-India Foundation, a non-governmental body. Most of the injuries happen from the ‘Power Press’ machine used for manufacturing auto parts and injured workers often tend to lose their body parts like fingers and hands.

“SII has found and assisted more than 500 such workers every year in the 2017-2021 period, just in Gurugram-Manesar with a small outreach team of three. Many injured workers are too scared of their employers/contractors to talk to SII freely and therefore SII cannot record their information," the organization said in a report.

It had managed to identify and help more than 250 such injured workers in FY21 when automobile production was hampered due to covid-19 related lockdown.

An excursion team sent to Faridabad between November 2020 and March 2021 has found and assisted another 200 plus workers there and the situation appears to be very similar to Gurugram. Almost 72% of the injured workers have lost their body parts like fingers and hands compared to 67% in gurugram and 55% of the injured workers were under the age of 30 years compared to 58% in Gurgaon, SII added in the statement.

In the past four years, SII has found and assisted more than 2,500 injured auto-sector workers. This does not include other occupational diseases and injuries like hearing loss due to extremely noisy factories in the supply chain and lack of use of ear-plugs.

According to SII, workers injured in large factories of auto-sector OEMs and many large tier 1 manufacturers do not need assistance from the organization and their injuries are not included in the above.

“The sector uses similar metal forming machines in all these hubs to manufacture auto-components; 59% of these crush injuries happen on only one kind of machine: the power press, which is widely used to form metal components for cars and two-wheelers," added SII.

