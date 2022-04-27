Dispatch is set to launch the world’s first purpose built e-scooter by Q1 2023. The e-scooter is designed to enable shared and commercial applications, is the world’s first purpose built solution that is tougher, more reliable, ergonomic, connected and adaptable for better unit economics and higher profitability. The Dispatch e-scooter will enable new business models with flexibility to pivot when business demands, all without replacing the fleet.

Dispatch has secured a Tier-1 supply chain for all critical components including mechanical parts, electronics and powertrain components, to ensure high standards of quality. The company has been testing for reliability and validation for almost a year now. It also partnered with one of the largest contract manufacturers globally with an installed capacity of upto 6 million scooters per anum for its e-Scooter, adopting a capex light approach.

The Dispatch e-scooter will look to overcome the mobility challenges faced by delivery partners and fleet owners, where scooters originally designed and engineered for personal mobility are being used for logistics currently. Dispatch aims to solve these challenges and help fleet owners transition their fleets to 100% Electric by 2030.

Dispatch has filed various IP registrations globally with IP granted in 32+ countries, and continues to file new IP. Dispatch is leveraging years of experience and understanding of the ecosystem to build not just a vehicle but a solution to the prevalent problem.

Rajit Arya, Co-Founder & CEO, Dispatch Vehicles, said, “Fleets are currently stuck with vehicles designed for personal ownership, without the right infrastructure or relevant services under one unified ecosystem. This is a problem that directly affects the earnings, efficiencies and experience of gig economy workers and fleets alike; hence, becoming a barrier in the transition to electric vehicles. With the Dispatch e-Scooter, we plan to change the fleet dynamics for last mile mobility making it more profitable."