World’s first purpose built e-scooter Dispatch to arrive in Q1 2023

Rajit Arya, Co-Founder & CEO, Dispatch Vehicles, said, “Fleets are currently stuck with vehicles designed for personal ownership, without the right infrastructure or relevant services under one unified ecosystem. This is a problem that directly affects the earnings, efficiencies and experience of gig economy workers and fleets alike; hence, becoming a barrier in the transition to electric vehicles. With the Dispatch e-Scooter, we plan to change the fleet dynamics for last mile mobility making it more profitable."