World's longest car restored with pool, mini golf course, helipad and more

The super limo named ‘The American Dream’ rolled in at a length of 30.54 meters (100 ft and 1.50 in), has broken its own 1986 record title by a small fraction.
Get ready for a long ride! The Guinness World Records has announced that the longest car in the world has finally been restored and is ready to cruise. The super limo named "The American Dream" rolled in at a length of 30.54 meters (100 ft and 1.50 in), has broken its own 1986 record title by a small fraction.
Originally built in 1986 in California's Burbank by car customiser Jay Ohrberg, according to Guinness World Records, starting out, it measured 60 feet, rolled on 26 wheels and had a pair of V8 engines at the front and rear. After a few customisations, it was extended to 30.5 metres. It is now slightly longer and the photograph of the now restored car has been posted by Guinness World Records on its website and social media platforms.
To get an idea of the size, a regular car is between 12 and 16 feet long on an average. "The American Dream" is based on 1976 Cadillac Eldorado limousines and can be driven from both ends, Guinness World Records added. It has been built in two sections and joined in the middle by a hinge for turning tight corners. But the car has been designed specifically to offer passengers a ride in the lap of luxury.
The car now comes with a large waterbed, a swimming pool complete with a diving board, jacuzzi, bathtub, mini-golf course, and a helipad. "The helipad is structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel brackets underneath and can hold up to five thousand pounds," Michael Manning, who was involved in The American Dream's restoration, told Guinness World Record.
There are also refrigerators, a telephone and several television sets. The car can fit more than 75 people, according to Guinness World Records.
"The American Dream" appeared in many movies and was frequently taken on rent during its prime. But due to its high maintenance cost and parking issues, people lost interest in the car and it began to rust. Then Manning decided to restore the car and bought it from eBay. The restoration cost $250,000 in shipping, materials and labour, and took three years to complete, according to Guinness World Records.
"The American Dream" will be a part of Dezerland Park Car Museum's collection of unique and classic cars and it won't be hitting the road anytime soon.