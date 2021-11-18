Automobile industry witnessed worst festive season in decade due to on-going chipset shortage, rising fuel prices and Covid-19. The total monthly sale went down by 5.33 per cent y-o-y in October 2021. If compared to 2019 October, the overall retails continue to fall by 26.64 per cent. During the 42 days festive period, total vehicle retails were down by 18 per cent y-o-y. Except 3W and CV, which were up by 53% and 10%, all the other categories went down with 2W, PV and tractors down by 18%, 26%, and 23% respectively.

The 2W came down to 15,79,642 in October 2021 as compared to 19,38,066 units sold last year during the same period. The passenger vehicle sale which was 4,39,564 last year dipped to 3,24,542 units this October. Tractor sales were also hit, from 73,925 units last season it decreased to 56,841 tractors being sold this festive season.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for October’21 and 42 days festive period.

Vinkesh Gulati said, “We have witnessed the worst festive season in last decade. Semi-conductor shortage which was already a full blown crises showed its true colours when in spite of an above healthy demand, we could not cater to customer’s need as SUV, Compact-SUV and luxury categories witnessed huge shortage of vehicles. On the other hand, entry level cars saw subdued demand as customers in this category continued to conserve money due to their families healthcare needs.

The 2W category continues to face the brunt of low sales with entry level category being the biggest spoilsport. The rural distress in retails coupled with frequent price hikes, triple digit fuel prices and customers conserving funds for healthcare emergencies kept the demand low.

In CV, while entry level and SCV’s have already grown post unlocking and due to intra city goods movement, M&HCV is now showing strength due to low base and infrastructure projects coming up in different states.

“With normalcy returning in business, the 3W category has started to witness usual demand. This aided with extreme low base of last year, is also helping 3W post a healthy growth. It is noteworthy to mention that we are witnessing a tactical shift from ICE to EV’s as EV share in 3W has now crossed the 45% mark," added Gulati.

Even though the festive period is now over, there is still a huge backlog of order in the PV segment.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.