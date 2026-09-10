Would you buy an iPhone Duo or a hatchback? 5 cars priced around ₹4.49 lakh

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, starts at ₹2,99,900 in India. The high-end 2TB variant is priced at ₹4,49,900, putting it in the price range of several entry-level hatchbacks sold in the country.

The comparison is based on the iPhone Duo’s official India price and the ex-showroom prices of cars. Some of the hatchbacks available in a similar price range include the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

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Apple iPhone Duo: Price and Key Features The iPhone Duo is available in four storage options in India. Prices start at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB model and go up to ₹4,49,900 for the 2TB variant.

256GB: ₹ 2,99,900

2,99,900 512GB: ₹ 3,24,900

3,24,900 1TB: ₹ 3,74,900

3,74,900 2TB: ₹ 4,49,900 The foldable iPhone features a 7.6-inch inner display, a titanium frame and Apple's A20 Pro chip. It also offers up to 2TB of storage.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

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As per Maruti Suzuki, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is priced between ₹3.49 lakh and ₹5.27 lakh (ex-showroom). It is priced at ₹1 lakh less than the 2TB iPhone Duo. A 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine with Dual Jet and Dual VVT technology powers the hatchback. It is also equipped with an idle start-stop system.

Alto K10 Priced at ₹3.69 lakh onwards to ₹5.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is priced at ₹5.44 lakh. The base model is priced at ₹80,900, cheaper than its highest-priced iPhone Duo. The Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that is mated to a manual or AMT transmission. A CNG version is also available at the factory.

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Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago

Renault Kwid

Renault India has marked the price of the Renault Kwid between ₹4.53 lakh and ₹5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of its ₹3,100 is more than the iPhone Duo 2TB.

As per Tata Motors, Tata Tiago's price starts at ₹4.70 lakh and goes up to ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with petrol and CNG engines, manual and AMT gearbox.

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Maruti Celerio The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio ranges from ₹4.69 lakh to ₹6.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The base price of the phone is ₹19,100, on top of the iPhone Duo 2 TB's base price. The Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine (also available with a manual or AMT), and a CNG version is also offered as a factory fitment.

Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and can vary by variant, location and applicable offers.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.