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Would you buy an iPhone Duo or a hatchback? 5 cars priced around ₹4.49 lakh

Apple iPhone Duo 2TB costs 4.49 lakh in India, putting it in the price range of entry-level cars. Compare its price with the Maruti S-Presso, Alto K10, Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago and Maruti Celerio.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published10 Sep 2026, 03:58 PM IST
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Who Will Buy Foldable iPhone Worth Up To ₹5,00,000? Stunning Prices Hold Foldables Market Back
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Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, starts at 2,99,900 in India. The high-end 2TB variant is priced at 4,49,900, putting it in the price range of several entry-level hatchbacks sold in the country.

The comparison is based on the iPhone Duo’s official India price and the ex-showroom prices of cars. Some of the hatchbacks available in a similar price range include the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

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Apple iPhone Duo: Price and Key Features

The iPhone Duo is available in four storage options in India. Prices start at 2,99,900 for the 256GB model and go up to 4,49,900 for the 2TB variant.

  • 256GB: 2,99,900
  • 512GB: 3,24,900
  • 1TB: 3,74,900
  • 2TB: 4,49,900

The foldable iPhone features a 7.6-inch inner display, a titanium frame and Apple's A20 Pro chip. It also offers up to 2TB of storage.

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Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
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As per Maruti Suzuki, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is priced between 3.49 lakh and 5.27 lakh (ex-showroom). It is priced at 1 lakh less than the 2TB iPhone Duo. A 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine with Dual Jet and Dual VVT technology powers the hatchback. It is also equipped with an idle start-stop system.

Alto K10

Priced at 3.69 lakh onwards to 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is priced at 5.44 lakh. The base model is priced at 80,900, cheaper than its highest-priced iPhone Duo. The Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that is mated to a manual or AMT transmission. A CNG version is also available at the factory.

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Renault Kwid and Tata Tiago

Renault Kwid

Renault India has marked the price of the Renault Kwid between 4.53 lakh and 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of its 3,100 is more than the iPhone Duo 2TB.

As per Tata Motors, Tata Tiago's price starts at 4.70 lakh and goes up to 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with petrol and CNG engines, manual and AMT gearbox.

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Maruti Celerio

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio ranges from 4.69 lakh to 6.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The base price of the phone is 19,100, on top of the iPhone Duo 2 TB's base price. The Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine (also available with a manual or AMT), and a CNG version is also offered as a factory fitment.

Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and can vary by variant, location and applicable offers.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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