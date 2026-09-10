Would you buy an iPhone Duo or a hatchback? 5 cars priced around ₹4.49 lakh

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, starts at ₹2,99,900 in India. The high-end 2TB variant is priced at ₹4,49,900, putting it in the price range of several entry-level hatchbacks sold in the country.
₹ 3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
₹ 3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
₹ 4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
₹ 4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
The comparison is based on the iPhone Duo’s official India price and the ex-showroom prices of cars. Some of the hatchbacks available in a similar price range include the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.
The iPhone Duo is available in four storage options in India. Prices start at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB model and go up to ₹4,49,900 for the 2TB variant.
The foldable iPhone features a 7.6-inch inner display, a titanium frame and Apple's A20 Pro chip. It also offers up to 2TB of storage.
As per Maruti Suzuki, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is priced between ₹3.49 lakh and ₹5.27 lakh (ex-showroom). It is priced at ₹1 lakh less than the 2TB iPhone Duo. A 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine with Dual Jet and Dual VVT technology powers the hatchback. It is also equipped with an idle start-stop system.
Priced at ₹3.69 lakh onwards to ₹5.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is priced at ₹5.44 lakh. The base model is priced at ₹80,900, cheaper than its highest-priced iPhone Duo. The Alto K10 is powered by a 1.0-litre K-Series petrol engine that is mated to a manual or AMT transmission. A CNG version is also available at the factory.
Renault India has marked the price of the Renault Kwid between ₹4.53 lakh and ₹5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of its ₹3,100 is more than the iPhone Duo 2TB.
As per Tata Motors, Tata Tiago's price starts at ₹4.70 lakh and goes up to ₹8.55 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with petrol and CNG engines, manual and AMT gearbox.
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio ranges from ₹4.69 lakh to ₹6.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The base price of the phone is ₹19,100, on top of the iPhone Duo 2 TB's base price. The Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine (also available with a manual or AMT), and a CNG version is also offered as a factory fitment.
Prices mentioned are ex-showroom and can vary by variant, location and applicable offers.