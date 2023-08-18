Would You Spend $60 Million on a Ferrari?
- RM Sotheby’s is putting a 1962 race car up for auction, with an asking price in the high eight figures
A bright-red 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO with an asking price above $60 million will go to auction this fall in a classic-car market that has continued to accelerate its prices even as other collectibles categories have slowed down.
