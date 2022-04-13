Wroley has launched three e-scooters; Wroley Mars, Platina, and Posh. The price range will start from ₹74,000, with a range up to 90km in a single charge. All three models are loaded with features including reverse mode, key start, anti-theft sensor, side-stand sensor, cruise control, parking sensor, front disc, led headlamp, storage, etc. Wroley e-scooters are fitted with the Lithium-ion battery having an output of 48V and 60V depending on the model.

Wroley Mars

The price of Wroley Mars starts from ₹74,900 (ex-showroom). It is available with 4 different colours. It comes with a 60v/30amp lithium-ion battery. The company claims that it can cover distances up to 90 km in a single charge.

Wroley Platina

The price of the Platina e-scooter starts from ₹76,400 (ex-showroom). The scooter is available in six different colours. It has a 60v/30amp lithium-ion battery. The company claims that it can cover distances up to 90km in a single charge.

Wroley Posh

This is the premium variant in the segment as the price starts from ₹78,900 (ex-showroom). It has six colours with a 60v/30amp lithium-ion battery. The company claims that it can cover distances up to 90km in a single charge.

“Wroley is available at all dealerships in Delhi, with the launch of E scooters we are targeting Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities" said Ankit Agarwal, Founder of Wroley.

The company offers a warranty of up to 40 thousand km on the battery of the scooters.