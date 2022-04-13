OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Wroley launches three e-scooters, check their price and features
Listen to this article

Wroley has launched three e-scooters; Wroley Mars, Platina, and Posh. The price range will start from 74,000, with a range up to 90km in a single charge. All three models are loaded with features including reverse mode, key start, anti-theft sensor, side-stand sensor, cruise control, parking sensor, front disc, led headlamp, storage, etc. Wroley e-scooters are fitted with the Lithium-ion battery having an output of 48V and 60V depending on the model.

Wroley Mars

The price of Wroley Mars starts from 74,900 (ex-showroom). It is available with 4 different colours. It comes with a 60v/30amp lithium-ion battery. The company claims that it can cover distances up to 90 km in a single charge.

Wroley Platina

The price of the Platina e-scooter starts from 76,400 (ex-showroom). The scooter is available in six different colours. It has a 60v/30amp lithium-ion battery. The company claims that it can cover distances up to 90km in a single charge.

Wroley Posh

This is the premium variant in the segment as the price starts from 78,900 (ex-showroom). It has six colours with a 60v/30amp lithium-ion battery. The company claims that it can cover distances up to 90km in a single charge.

 “Wroley is available at all dealerships in Delhi, with the launch of E scooters we are targeting Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities" said Ankit Agarwal, Founder of Wroley.

The company offers a warranty of up to 40 thousand km on the battery of the scooters.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout