Wroley launches three e-scooters, check their price and features

Wroley has launched three e-scooters; Wroley Mars, Platina, and Posh. The price range will start from ₹74,000, with a range up to 90km in a single charge. All three models are loaded with features including reverse mode, key start, anti-theft sensor, side-stand sensor, cruise control, parking sensor, front disc, led headlamp, storage, etc. Wroley e-scooters are fitted with the Lithium-ion battery having an output of 48V and 60V depending on the model.

