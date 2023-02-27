Wuling's new electric hatchback ‘Bingo’ comes with an inflatable airbed: Details

Wuling, the Chinese car maker, has recently revealed its newest electric hatchback called "Bingo," which offers a unique feature: the option of an inflatable airbed. This addition is one of the many highlights of the new vehicle.

The Wuling Bingo appears to be a fun and functional electric hatch designed to target urban women buyers in China. The car will be Wuling's new flagship electric vehicle and is set to make its public debut at the Shanghai Auto Show next month.

SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGWM), a joint venture between three companies, has revealed its latest electric hatchback, the Wuling Bingo. The vehicle is targeted at urban women buyers in China and is set to be the manufacturer's flagship electric vehicle. The recently released images showcase a stylish cabin with a dual-screen dashboard reminiscent of Mercedes designs.

The seats are upholstered in faux leather, and the cabin's aesthetics follow a round and curvaceous theme, including a thick, retro steering wheel. The infotainment system comes with a digital assistant and is likely to feature numerous connectivity options. The front seats are separated by an open space, creating ample legroom for passengers. Additionally, a drive selector and electronic handbrake are placed between the seats, adding to the cabin's practicality. The Wuling Bingo is set to make its public debut at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show.

At the back, the Wuling Bingo offers flexible rear seats that can be folded down independently, providing a generous 790 litres of storage space. Wuling also offers a range of accessories such as foldable storage boxes, camping sets, lamps, and radios through its official catalogue. The company has even designed a child car seat that fits perfectly on the Bingo's rear bench. In addition, for those who love camping, Wuling will offer an optional inflatable air bed, making it possible to enjoy a comfortable night's sleep outdoors.

The dimensions of the Wuling Bingo are comparable to those of a premium hatchback in India. It has a length of 3,950 mm, width of 1,708 mm, and height of 1,580 mm, with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. The car is powered by a single electric motor with a 17.3 kWh battery, producing 40 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The company claims a range of 203 km according to the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC), with a top speed of 100 kmph. For those seeking more power, there is an option with a 31.9 kWh battery and a more potent motor generating 67 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. Despite having the same top speed, this variant can travel up to 333 km (CLTC) on a single charge.