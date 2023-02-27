Wuling's new electric hatchback ‘Bingo’ comes with an inflatable airbed: Details

The dimensions of the Wuling Bingo are comparable to those of a premium hatchback in India. It has a length of 3,950 mm, width of 1,708 mm, and height of 1,580 mm, with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm. The car is powered by a single electric motor with a 17.3 kWh battery, producing 40 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The company claims a range of 203 km according to the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC), with a top speed of 100 kmph. For those seeking more power, there is an option with a 31.9 kWh battery and a more potent motor generating 67 bhp and 150 Nm of torque. Despite having the same top speed, this variant can travel up to 333 km (CLTC) on a single charge.

