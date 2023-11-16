Xiaomi enters the electric vehicle market with SU7: Here's everything you need to know
Xiaomi's first electric vehicle, the SU7 sedan, has been unveiled in China. It will be offered in two versions, with or without Lidar, and customers can choose between Rear-Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive. The sedan will have three variants and production is expected to begin in December 2023.
Xiaomi has recently introduced its inaugural electric vehicle, the SU7, in China. The SU7 is an electric sedan, presented in two variations: one equipped with Lidar and the other without, reported HT Auto. The vehicle offers customers a choice between two powertrain options, namely Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD). The electric sedan is set to be available in three different variants upon its release: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max.