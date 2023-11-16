Xiaomi's first electric vehicle, the SU7 sedan, has been unveiled in China. It will be offered in two versions, with or without Lidar, and customers can choose between Rear-Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive. The sedan will have three variants and production is expected to begin in December 2023.

Xiaomi has recently introduced its inaugural electric vehicle, the SU7, in China. The SU7 is an electric sedan, presented in two variations: one equipped with Lidar and the other without, reported HT Auto. The vehicle offers customers a choice between two powertrain options, namely Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD). The electric sedan is set to be available in three different variants upon its release: SU7, SU7 Pro, and SU7 Max.

In the RWD variant, a sole electric motor will be situated on the rear axle, generating 295 bhp. Conversely, the AWD version will boast a higher power output of 663 bhp. The AWD drivetrain configuration comprises a 295 bhp electric motor on the front axle and a 368 bhp electric motor on the rear axle.

The more budget-friendly lower trims will feature LFP battery packs sourced from BYD, while the upscale variants with larger battery packs will be equipped with NMC battery packs from CATL. Due to the substantial weight of the battery, electric cars tend to be heavy, and the Xiaomi SU7 reflects this with a curb weight of 1,980 kg for the base models and 2,205 kg for the top-end trim. The lower variants will achieve a top speed of 210 kmph, while the higher variants will reach 265 kmph.

Production for the Xiaomi SU7 is scheduled to commence in December 2023, with deliveries set to initiate in February 2024. The trial production has already commenced at BAIC's Beijing factory, and test vehicles are currently being produced on the assembly line.

According to a report from CarNewsChina.com, Xiaomi, the smartphone manufacturer, has submitted an application for a sales license for its inaugural electric vehicle in China, the Xiaomi SU7 sedan.

The application provided details on various specifications of the car, and it has been disclosed that Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. Ltd (BAIC) will be handling the contract manufacturing of the EV. The electric vehicle was formerly identified by the codename MS11.

