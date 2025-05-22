Xiaomi has launched its first electric SUV, the YU7, designed from scratch for luxury performance. With an advanced design and spacious interior, it features a panoramic display and a powerful dual-motor system, achieving 0-100 km/h in 3.23 seconds. Official sales start in July.

Xiaomi EV has officially introduced its first electric SUV, the Xiaomi YU7, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion into the high-performance luxury vehicle segment. Unlike the previously launched Xiaomi SU7, the YU7 is not a mere size variation but an entirely new model designed from scratch. It is positioned to appeal to drivers seeking a blend of advanced electric technology, bold design, and spacious comfort. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exterior and design Exterior detailing includes a clamshell aluminium hood spanning 3.11 square metres, touted as the largest in any mass-produced vehicle. The SUV also features 275 mm wide rear tyres and a redesigned headlamp system incorporating air channels linked to front hood vents. These changes aim to improve both aesthetics and airflow dynamics. At the rear, Xiaomi has updated its hallmark taillight design with angular finishes and ultra-red lighting for better visibility and road presence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three launch colours — Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Lava Orange — will be offered, inspired by natural elements and designed to appeal to a younger, more vibrant demographic.

Interior and features Inside, Xiaomi introduces the “Dual-Zone Surround Luxury Cabin," which combines advanced technology, comfort, and space efficiency. The cabin includes the debut of the Xiaomi HyperVision Panoramic Display, an innovation aimed at creating an immersive cockpit-like experience. The display spans 1.1 metres and uses Mini LED technology to project critical driving information onto the windshield. With a 108 PPD resolution and peak brightness of 1,200 nits, it aims to remain visible under bright sunlight while avoiding glare and distortion.

Other interior features include dual zero-gravity front seats, power-adjustable rear seating, and an emphasis on sustainable materials. Surfaces are finished with 100 per cent soft-touch elements and Nappa leather with a rock-grain texture. The vehicle has also earned OEKO-TEX Class 1 certification, confirming that materials are suitable even for infants and individuals with sensitive skin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passenger space is maximised through Xiaomi’s CTB integrated battery technology, which reduces floor thickness and enhances cabin height. The YU7 offers 100 mm of headroom in the front, 77 mm in the rear, and 73 mm of rear legroom. Storage capacity totals 1,970 litres, including a 141-litre front trunk and a foldable rear cargo area capable of holding multiple 24-inch suitcases.

Top speed, range and power Powering the YU7 is Xiaomi’s evolved HyperEngine V6s Plus, capable of producing up to 690 PS and 508 kW of peak power. The dual-motor four-wheel drive system allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.23 seconds, with a top speed of 253 km/h. According to Xiaomi, magnetic steel segmentation and topology optimisation have improved torque and engine efficiency, pushing revolutions to 22,000 rpm and torque to 528 N·m.

The vehicle will be available in three configurations — Standard, Pro, and Max. The Standard version boasts a range of 835 km (CLTC) on a 96.3 kWh battery, reportedly the longest for any pure electric SUV with a sub-100 kWh battery. The Pro and Max variants offer 760 km and 770 km ranges, respectively, with the Max using a slightly larger 101.7 kWh battery. All models benefit from an 800V silicon carbide platform, allowing rapid charging — up to 620 km in 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the safety front, the YU7 incorporates a steel-aluminium hybrid body and comes equipped with NVIDIA's DRIVE AGX Thor chip, capable of 700 TOPS computing power. Additional safety features include LiDAR, 4D millimetre-wave radar, and a suite of 11 high-definition cameras. The SUV is also fitted with seven anti-glare cameras to enhance visibility and image quality during complex driving conditions.

Pricing Xiaomi plans to offer advanced driver training courses for YU7 owners, priced at RMB 1,999, covering emergency braking, slalom driving, and wet road handling, among other skills. The move aligns with the company’s stated focus on promoting responsible driving behaviours.