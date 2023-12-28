Xiaomi unveiled its inaugural electric car, the SU7, on December 28. The tech giant’s electric vehicle manufacturing division, Xiaomi EV, shared additional insights into the SU7, positioning it as a formidable contender against leading electric cars globally.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi's CEO, asserts that the Xiaomi SU7 is not merely designed for competition; rather, it confidently stands on par with the aesthetics and performance of renowned electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S. Production of the electric vehicle has already commenced, with all Xiaomi cars being manufactured in Beijing at a facility owned by the Chinese carmaker BAIC Group.

Regarding its appearance, the Xiaomi SU7 boasts a sporty design reminiscent of the Porsche Taycan. The visuals released by the electric vehicle manufacturer depict the SU7 as a luxurious sports car, sharing distinctive features with the renowned German auto company. The Aqua Blue exterior color theme further elevates its aesthetics, complemented by the inclusion of stylish alloy wheels.

The Xiaomi SU7, an electric sedan with four doors, has dimensions of 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and a height of up to 1,455 mm. It features a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. Xiaomi plans to offer the SU7 in two configurations, distinguished by the energy storage capacity of its battery. Additionally, the range will include multiple versions based on their power specifications.

In terms of the power, the base model of the Xiaomi SU7 will be equipped with a 73.6 kWh battery pack, while the premium variant will feature a larger 101 kWh battery pack. Xiaomi has innovated its own CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology, seamlessly integrating the battery into the vehicle. This advancement enhances structural rigidity, eliminates the traditional floor, and reduces the height, resulting in a more spacious cabin.

According to the electric vehicle manufacturer, the SU7 is expected to achieve a range of up to 800 kilometers on a single charge. Furthermore, Xiaomi plans to introduce a new model, the V8, in 2025, featuring a larger 150 kWh battery pack that offers an impressive 1,200-kilometer range.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan is set to match the performance levels of some of the fastest electric vehicles globally. Xiaomi guarantees that the EV will achieve a minimum of 21,000 rotations per minute (RPM), placing it among the top performers in its category. The two motors produced in large quantities are the V6 and V6S, offering power outputs ranging from 299 hp to 374 hp. The peak torque reaches up to 635 Nm. The lower variants of the SU7 will have a top speed of 210 kmph, while the higher variants will reach 265 kmph.

Xiaomi is set to provide autonomous driving features such as self-parking, as demonstrated during the recent event. The electric vehicle manufacturer showcased its self-driving technology, which incorporates high-resolution cameras, Lidar, ultrasonic sensors, and radar. According to Lei, the autonomous driving capabilities of Xiaomi vehicles will lead the industry in innovation.

