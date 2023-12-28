Xiaomi showcases SU7sedan, its first-ever electric vehicle: Details on range, design and more
Xiaomi has unveiled its first electric car, the SU7, positioning it as a strong competitor to other leading electric vehicles like the Tesla Model S. Production has already begun in Beijing, and the car features a sporty design and two battery options for different energy storage capacities.
Xiaomi unveiled its inaugural electric car, the SU7, on December 28. The tech giant’s electric vehicle manufacturing division, Xiaomi EV, shared additional insights into the SU7, positioning it as a formidable contender against leading electric cars globally.
Next Story
₹6,718-0.44%
₹4,057.92.92%
₹1,687.252.77%
₹10,285.4-0.15%
₹740.62.08%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message