Xiaomi SU7 EV launched at nearly ₹24.90 lakh, challenges Tesla and BYD: Check range, features and more
Xiaomi launches its first electric car, the SU7, priced competitively at 215,900 yuan, aiming to rival Tesla and BYD. With four variants, including a high-performance Max version, the SU7 offers impressive specs and advanced features.
Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has officially entered the electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of its debut electric car, the SU7. At an event held today, Xiaomi unveiled the SU7, aiming to compete head-to-head with established players like Tesla and BYD, reported HT Auto.