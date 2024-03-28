Xiaomi launches its first electric car, the SU7, priced competitively at 215,900 yuan, aiming to rival Tesla and BYD. With four variants, including a high-performance Max version, the SU7 offers impressive specs and advanced features.

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has officially entered the electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of its debut electric car, the SU7. At an event held today, Xiaomi unveiled the SU7, aiming to compete head-to-head with established players like Tesla and BYD, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Promising an impressive blend of performance, advanced features, and competitive pricing, the SU7 marks Xiaomi's ambitious foray into the global EV industry.

As per the publication, priced at a starting point of 215,900 yuan (approximately ₹24.90 lakh), the Xiaomi SU7 undercuts the Tesla Model 3 in China. The company has announced that deliveries of the SU7 will commence this month, with the EV already on display in various showrooms across China, generating considerable interest among potential buyers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SU7, short for 'Speed Ultra,' comes in four variants: an entry-level version, a Pro variant, a Max version, and a limited Founders Edition. Sporting a sleek four-door sedan design, the SU7 boasts dimensions of 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and up to 1,455 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm and 19-inch Michelin alloy wheels as standard across all variants.

Highlighting the SU7's performance capabilities, Xiaomi revealed impressive figures at the launch event. The top-end Max variant can achieve a top speed of 265 kmph, accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.78 seconds, and offer a remarkable range of up to 810 kms on a single charge. Meanwhile, the limited Founders Edition, equipped with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain, delivers nearly 986 bhp of power and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in a mere 1.98 seconds.

Xiaomi has partnered with CATL to equip the SU7 with two battery options: a 73.6 kWh pack for entry-level variants and a larger 101 kWh pack for the top-of-the-line model. These batteries are touted to provide at least 700 kms of range on a single charge. Additionally, Xiaomi plans to introduce a larger 150 kWh battery pack next year, promising an extended range of 1,200 km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SU7 supports ultra-fast charging, thanks to its innovative 486V and 871V architectures. Xiaomi claims that with just 15 minutes of charging, the EV can replenish enough power to cover 350 kms and 510 kms, respectively, catering to the evolving needs of electric vehicle owners.

