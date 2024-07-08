Xiaomi to showcase SU7 EV in India on July 9, signaling ambitious market entry
Xiaomi is entering the Indian automotive market with its first electric vehicle, the SU7, to be showcased on July 9. The luxury sedan offers impressive performance and range, positioning Xiaomi to compete in the burgeoning Indian EV market and marking a new chapter in its expansion.
Xiaomi, the renowned Chinese electronics manufacturer, is set to make a significant entry into the Indian automotive market with its highly anticipated electric vehicle, the SU7.