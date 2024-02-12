Xiaomi unveils futuristic interior design for its debut electric vehicle, the SU7

Xiaomi has pulled back the curtain on the first official images of its inaugural electric vehicle, the SU7, slated for release later this year. With an exterior glimpse revealed last year under the codename "Speed Ultra," hinting at a performance-oriented model poised to challenge the Tesla Model S, the SU7 is set to make its grand debut at the forthcoming Beijing Auto Show in April.

While initial projections indicated that deliveries of the SU7 would commence early this year, Xiaomi has yet to disclose comprehensive details regarding the EV's specifications or pricing.

The interior of the Xiaomi SU7 reflects a futuristic design approach, complemented by multiple physical buttons on the dashboard. With a focus on simplicity, the SU7 showcases a dual-tone interior scheme and a minimalistic center console, which hosts strategically placed physical buttons. Additionally, it comes equipped with a spacious panoramic sunroof.

Key highlights of the Xiaomi SU7 interior include a sizable display screen, reminiscent of a monitor, facilitating control over vehicle-related information, navigation, and entertainment applications. Positioned just below this screen is a wireless charging area with 55W fast charging support, alongside physical buttons for essential settings such as air conditioning, fan speed, suspension, and a cup holder.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi SU7 caters to rear-seat passengers with two independent entertainment screens, separate from the front touchscreen display.

As a four-door electric sedan, the Xiaomi SU7 measures 4,997 mm in length, 1,963 mm in width, and up to 1,455 mm in height, boasting a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. The SU7 will be offered in two configurations, distinguished by the energy storage capacity of its battery, with additional variants expected based on power.

In terms of battery and range, the entry-level variant will house a 73.6 kWh battery pack, while the top-tier model will boast a larger 101 kWh battery pack. Xiaomi's proprietary CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology integrates the battery into the vehicle, enhancing structural rigidity and maximizing cabin space. The SU7 is projected to deliver a range of up to 800 km on a single charge, with plans for a new variant, the V8, featuring a 150 kWh battery pack capable of a 1,200 km range, set for release in 2025.

Performance-wise, the Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan promises to rival some of the fastest EVs globally, with peak torque output reaching up to 635 Nm and top speeds ranging from 210 kmph to 265 kmph across variants.

With these impressive features and specifications, the Xiaomi SU7 represents a significant entry into the electric vehicle market, positioning Xiaomi as a formidable player in the automotive industry.

