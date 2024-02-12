Xiaomi unveils futuristic interior design for its debut electric vehicle, the SU7
Xiaomi unveils first images of its upcoming electric vehicle, the SU7, set to debut at the Beijing Auto Show in April. The interior features a futuristic design, a sizable display screen, and wireless charging.
Xiaomi has pulled back the curtain on the first official images of its inaugural electric vehicle, the SU7, slated for release later this year. With an exterior glimpse revealed last year under the codename "Speed Ultra," hinting at a performance-oriented model poised to challenge the Tesla Model S, the SU7 is set to make its grand debut at the forthcoming Beijing Auto Show in April.