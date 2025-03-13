Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Xiaomi YU7 SUV to launch soon, taking on Tesla Model Y: All you need to know

Xiaomi YU7 SUV to launch soon, taking on Tesla Model Y: All you need to know

Livemint

Xiaomi is launching its first SUV, the YU7, with a driving range of up to 770 km, set to debut this summer. It aims to compete with Tesla’s Model Y and will offer various variants, including long-range options, while also being eligible for tax exemptions.

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is set to shake up the electric vehicle market with the launch of its first SUV, the YU7, which boasts an impressive driving range of up to 770 kilometres (478 miles).

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is set to shake up the electric vehicle market with the launch of its first SUV, the YU7, which boasts an impressive driving range of up to 770 kilometres (478 miles).

According to a government document released on Thursday, the highly anticipated electric crossover SUV is expected to debut this summer, positioning itself as a direct competitor to Tesla’s Model Y.

The YU7 will be available in multiple variants, with ranges of 675 km, 760 km, and the top-end 770 km model. This places Xiaomi’s entry into the automotive sector among the leading long-range electric vehicles. The vehicle is also listed among the newly approved models eligible for purchase tax exemptions, as noted by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Tesla recently introduced a refreshed version of its Model Y, with the long-range variant now offering a range of 719 km per charge, up from 688 km. The rear-wheel-drive model has also seen an increase in range, from 554 km to 593 km.

Xiaomi’s foray into the electric vehicle sector marks a significant expansion for the company, known primarily for its smartphones and consumer electronics. With the YU7, Xiaomi is set to challenge established players in the EV market, leveraging its technology expertise to attract eco-conscious consumers.

To recall, Xiaomi officially entered the electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of its debut electric car, the SU7. At an event held in December last year, Xiaomi unveiled the SU7, aiming to compete head-to-head with established players like Tesla and BYD.

The Xiaomi SU7, priced at a starting point of 215,900 yuan (approximately 24.90 lakh), undercuts the Tesla Model 3 in China. Highlighting the SU7's performance capabilities, Xiaomi had revealed impressive figures. The top-end Max variant can achieve a top speed of 265 kmph, accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.78 seconds, and offer a remarkable range of up to 810 kms on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the limited Founders Edition, equipped with a dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain, delivers nearly 986 bhp of power and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in a mere 1.98 seconds.

