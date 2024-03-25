Xiaomi's CEO sets high bar for SU7 electric vehicle: ‘Affordable luxury with advanced technology’
Xiaomi's CEO revealed on Monday his ambitious vision for the company's inaugural electric vehicle, aiming for it to be the epitome of style, ease of handling, and intelligent features, all while maintaining an affordable price tag below 500,000 yuan ($69,424), reported Reuters. This announcement comes as Xiaomi prepares to kickstart orders for the vehicle, named the SU7, later this week.