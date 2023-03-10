Xiaomi's electric car Modena, a Tesla rival, nearing production: What to expect

Xiaomi is set to enter the electric car market with its first vehicle, the Xiaomi Modena or MS11, which will compete with Tesla Model S in China. The company plans to begin manufacturing the car in less than a year. CEO Lei Jun stated that the project's progress has exceeded expectations and mass production is not far off.

According to the CEO of the Chinese tech giant, the winter tests were successful, and he expects the company's electric car to launch in the first half of this year. Lei Jun also revealed that he devotes half of his time to the brand's car project. If launched as planned, Xiaomi could become the first global tech giant, ahead of Sony and Apple, to debut its first electric car.

With an investment of over 3 billion yuan, Xiaomi has a team of more than 2,300 people dedicated to research and development of their automotive division. They have established a manufacturing facility in Beijing, and plan to set up a separate facility to produce upcoming models, with an expected production capacity of around 300,000 cars annually. The first model is expected to be in mass production by 2024.

The upcoming electric car from Xiaomi seems to have drawn inspiration from various global models, including the recently showcased BYD Seal electric sedan at the Auto Expo 2023. The four-door sedan features a sleek and aerodynamic design with flowing lines. The front of the car is adorned with trident-shaped LED lights, reminiscent of the McLaren 720S, giving it a sporty and aggressive look.

The Xiaomi MS11 electric car boasts a spacious windshield and ample side glass area. Its panoramic sunroof extends to the rear, and the wheels feature the Xiaomi logo with yellow Brembo brake calipers. The car also includes a LiDAR sensor atop the windshield. The rear of the car features wide arches and a slightly tapered passenger cabin, while the taillights resemble those of an Aston Martin.

Xiaomi's upcoming electric car, the MS11, is set to feature a self-developed electric motor and batteries from CATL and BYD. The company has claimed that the car can run up to 1,000 kilometers on a single charge, although it is unclear if this figure will remain the same. The car is also expected to have an 800-volt system that can produce about 260 kW of power.