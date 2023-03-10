Xiaomi's electric car Modena, a Tesla rival, nearing production: What to expect

Xiaomi's electric car Modena, a Tesla rival, nearing production: What to expect2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 04:00 PM IST
- According to the CEO of the Chinese tech giant, the winter tests were successful, and he expects the company's electric car to launch in the first half of this year. Lei Jun also revealed that he devotes half of his time to the brand's car project. If launched as planned, Xiaomi could become the first global tech giant, ahead of Sony and Apple, to debut its first electric car.
Xiaomi is set to enter the electric car market with its first vehicle, the Xiaomi Modena or MS11, which will compete with Tesla Model S in China. The company plans to begin manufacturing the car in less than a year. CEO Lei Jun stated that the project's progress has exceeded expectations and mass production is not far off.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×