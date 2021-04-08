1 min read.Updated: 08 Apr 2021, 12:14 PM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from PTI )
Mahindra XUV700 will offer both diesel and petrol engines in manual and automatic transmissions, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive
Mahindra & Mahindra's new premium SUV XUV700 will be launched in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the automaker said. The new model, built on the W601 platform, will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.
XUV700 will offer both diesel and petrol engines in manual and automatic transmissions, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities, the company said.
"It’s coming...A new beast. A beast like nothing you’ve ever seen before... A new ruler of the jungle...Hold your breath," Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted.
M&M Ltd CEO – Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said: "The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra, is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs..."