XUV700 is 'coming', says Anand Mahindra as M&M gears up to launch its new SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra's new premium SUV XUV700 will be launched in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, the automaker said. The new model, built on the W601 platform, will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

"It’s coming...A new beast. A beast like nothing you’ve ever seen before... A new ruler of the jungle...Hold your breath," Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra group tweeted.

M&M Ltd CEO – Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said: "The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra, is sure to hit the sweet spot with customers. Built on the new W601 platform, XUV700 marks the beginning of the next generation of sophisticated and authentic Mahindra SUVs..."

M&M Chief of Global Product Development R Velusamy said the XUV portfolio has always stood for 'creating disruptions and setting new benchmarks' with models such as the XUV500 and the XUV300.

"The XUV700 is built on an all new global SUV platform W601, with expert partners across the world and will boast of first-in-segment technologies and features," Velusamy added. (With Agency Inputs)