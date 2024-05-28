XUV.e8 design patents hint at Mahindra's sleek electric SUV: What all to expect
Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of the XUV.e8, an electric variant of their popular XUV700. This new model has already been presented in its concept form, and the company is actively testing prototypes. Recently, Mahindra has applied for several design patents, covering both exterior and interior aspects of the XUV.e8.