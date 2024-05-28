Mahindra and Mahindra is expanding its electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of the XUV.e8, which closely resembles the concept version. Key features could include LED projector headlamps, aerodynamic wheel caps, and a redesigned dashboard with a three-screen setup.

Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up to expand its electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of the XUV.e8, an electric variant of their popular XUV700. This new model has already been presented in its concept form, and the company is actively testing prototypes. Recently, Mahindra has applied for several design patents, covering both exterior and interior aspects of the XUV.e8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by HT Auto, the design patents reveal that the XUV.e8 closely resembles the concept version unveiled previously. Key features include a fresh set of LED projector headlamps with an inverted L-shape and a prominent LED lightbar that spans the entire front of the vehicle. The front bumpers have been redesigned, omitting the traditional grille due to the absence of an internal combustion engine.

Reportedly, the side profile of the XUV.e8 showcases aerodynamic wheel caps aimed at enhancing air flow efficiency. The vehicle retains the flush-fitting door handles from the concept. At the rear, changes are minimal, with a new bumper design and the addition of an LED light bar, though the tail lamps are expected to remain unchanged. Copper accents, similar to those on the XUV400, will also feature on the XUV.e8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra's design patents also include details of the interior, notably a new two-spoke steering wheel. This hexagonal steering wheel features a red strip at the top and includes four toggle switches for navigating the infotainment system and instrument cluster. An innovative touch is the illuminated Mahindra logo on the steering wheel, following a trend seen in Tata vehicles.

Another significant interior update is the redesigned dashboard, which boasts a three-screen setup reminiscent of luxury car interiors. This includes an instrument cluster, an infotainment display, and an additional screen for the passenger.

With these design elements and technological upgrades, the XUV.e8 promises to be a noteworthy addition to Mahindra's electric vehicle lineup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

