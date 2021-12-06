Yamaha has today announced that soon after the launch of the AEROX 155 , the maxi-sports scooter has received an overwhelming response in the Indian market and to cater to this demand the company has launched the AEROX 155 in a new shade of Metallic Black. The Metallic Black colour version of the AEROX 155 is priced at ₹1,29,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), and will be available across all Yamaha Blue Square showrooms in India starting December 2021 onwards.

Adding to the appeal of the AEROX 155, the new Metallic Black colour is sure to give the maxi-sports scooter an even more aggressive look as it showcases sharp and aerodynamic body lines that are inspired by ‘R-Series’ motorcycle range.

With the addition of the new colour, the AEROX 155 will be available in 3 colours now – Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Metallic Black. Yamaha will continue to make the AEROX 155 even more exciting with such upgradations, enhancing the overall ownership experience of racing aficionados in India.

The AEROX 155 is powered by a 155cc blue core engine equipped with variable valve actuation (VVA). Mated to a CVT transmission, the liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor produces a max power output of 15 PS at 8,000rpm with 13.9 Nm of peak torque produced at 6,500rpm. The AEROX 155 also gets a smart motor generator system for quiet engine starts.

On the feature front, the AEROX 155 showcases LED headlights and a tail light with 12 compact LEDs, a single channel ABS, 14-inch wheels with wider 140mm rear tyre, Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Y-Connect app, 5.8-inch multi information display, 24.5 litre under seat storage and an external fuel lid.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.