Yamaha adds unibody seat variant to YZF-R15 range. Check price, features

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group, said, “The YZF-R15 in its Version 3.0 was a huge success as it proved to be the most exhilarating model in the 150cc supersport segment with advanced technology and features. While the YZF-R15 V4 is being highly appreciated by customers across India, our research has shown that customers are also looking for a more viable option to commute with a pillion, without having to compromise on the Racing DNA of the R15. At Yamaha we are always listening to what our customers’ demand and make every possible attempt to meet those demands. Hence, the R15S V3 with a Unibody Seat was evident."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}