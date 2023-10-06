Yamaha has introduced the MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155, with a price tag of ₹1,48,300 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha has emphasized that the MotoGP Edition will be available in limited quantities, reported HT Auto. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides the MotoGP Edition, the Aerox 155 is also available in four other colors: Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion, and Silver. The Aerox 155 is powered by a 155 cc blue Core liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

The base version of the Aerox 155 comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹1,44,800. Yamaha has incorporated a Class D headlamp in this model to enhance nighttime visibility and provide improved light distribution. Additionally, it features a traction control system that automatically reduces power output when it detects rear wheel slippage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, the Aerox 155 is powered by a 155 cc blue Core liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), paired with a CVT automatic transmission. This engine is the same one found in the YZF-R15M and MT-15 V2.0, although it has been specifically retuned to suit the scooter's requirements. In the Aerox 155, this engine generates 14.79 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is capable of running on E20 fuel and comes equipped with an onboard diagnostics system.

To recall, Yamaha introduced the MotoGP Editions for the YZF-R15M, MT-15 V2.0, and Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid, with ex-showroom prices of ₹1.97 lakh, ₹1.73 lakh, and ₹92,330, respectively.

Yamaha is in the process of gearing up for the imminent launch of the new R3 and MT-03 motorcycles in the Indian market. These motorcycles were recently unveiled at MotoGP Bharat, and the official launch is scheduled for December. The Yamaha R3 is a fully-faired sportbike, while its counterpart, the MT-03, arrives as a naked streetfighter option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

