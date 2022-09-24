Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition launched in India: Check price, specs and more

The Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition scooter is finished in an all- black theme with blue and green highlights. There are Monster Energy decals on the front mudguard, side panels, rear panels, visor and front apron. This new Yamaha scooter is identical to the standard version.
Earlier in August this year, India Yamaha Motor unveiled the new MotoGP edition of their products. Now, the automaker has launched the Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition at ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). It is ₹2,000 more costlier than the standard version of the Aerox 155. This MotoGP edition is inspired by Yamaha’s Monster Energy MotoGP M1 motorbikes. The changes to the Aerox 55 MotoGP edition are only cosmetic.
The Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition scooter is finished in an all- black theme with blue and green highlights. There are Monster Energy decals on the front mudguard, side panels, rear panels, visor and front apron. This new Yamaha scooter is identical to the standard version. Now, the Aerox 155 is available in four colours. There is Metallic Black, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion and Monster Energy MotoGP Edition.
Talking about the engine, it comes with a 155 cc, liquid cooled engine which is derived from R15. It produces 14.79 bhp of max power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.
The Aerox 155 uses 14-inch alloy wheels tubeless tyres. The front tyre measures 110/80 whereas the rear one measures 140/70. Braking duties are done by a 230 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. There is also a single-channel anti-lock braking system on the front brake.
The frame is suspended by telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. In terms of features, the Aerox 155 comes with an LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps, an LED tail lamp, a front packet, a USB socket for changing mobile devices, 24.5-litres of boot space, a multi-function key switch, side stand cut off and an external fuel lid.