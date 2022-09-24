Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Earlier in August this year, India Yamaha Motor unveiled the new MotoGP edition of their products. Now, the automaker has launched the Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition at ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). It is ₹2,000 more costlier than the standard version of the Aerox 155. This MotoGP edition is inspired by Yamaha’s Monster Energy MotoGP M1 motorbikes. The changes to the Aerox 55 MotoGP edition are only cosmetic.

