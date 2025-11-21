Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Yamaha Aerox-E: Top 4 differences that set the EV apart

Yamaha is all set to take a major leap into the future. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer recently taken the wrap off its electric maxi-scooter Aerox-E, which comes as an all-electric iteration of the sporty-looking Aerox 155 maxi-scooter. Yamaha unveiled a host of products just a few days ago, and one of them was the Aerox-E, showing the brand's intent to enter the Indian electric scooter market.

The Indian electric two-wheeler market has been witnessing the entry of several legacy brands lately. Yamaha is the latest among them. The two-wheeler giant has unveiled the Aerox-E and EC-06. Pricing of these two models are yet to be announced. Expect both the electric scooters to be launched soon, sometime in early 2026.

Both the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Yamaha Aerox-E share the same DNA, but come powered by different powertrains. Both these two maxi scooters share the same aggressive design philosophy, but developed for different genre of riders.

If you are planning to buy, Yamaha Aerox-E when it launches, here are the key differences the EV comes with compared to its ICE counterpart.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Yamaha Aerox-E: Design The Yamaha Aerox-E and the Aerox 155 look similar. Both of these models come incorporating signature maxi-scooter styling with sharp lines, muscular body panels, a sporty stance and a centre tunnel. However, there are few distinctive elements as well. The Aerox-E comes with a cleaner, more futuristic look owing to the white colour scheme shown during the unveiling, as compared to its ICE sibling. The Aerox 155 wears Yamaha’s race-inspired colours and graphics. Being an ICE model, it gets an exhaust, which is missing in the EV.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Yamaha Aerox-E: Powertrain This is where the Aerox 155 and Aerox-E part ways completely. The Yamaha Aerox 155 is powered by the same 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, that works in the R15 V4. This engine churns out 14.79 bhp power and 13.9 Nm torque. On the other hand, powering the Yamaha Aerox-E is a 9.4 kW electric motor pumping out massive 48 Nm of torque. The electric motor draws juice from two 1.5 kWh removable batteries. Yamaha claims a range of 106 km on a full charge.

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Yamaha Aerox-E: Features The Yamaha Aerox 155 packs an LCD display on instrument cluster, smart key with keyless ignition, traction control, single channel ABS. On the other hand, the Yamaha Aerox-E comes packing more features. It gets a more modern TFT instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, multiple ride modes, and connected features. There is a Boost mode as well.

