Yamaha Aerox 2023 launched in India with traction control and new colour scheme

Yamaha Aerox 2023 launched in India with traction control and new colour scheme2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 03:01 PM IST
- Yamaha Aerox for 2023 has received upgrades that make it more compliant with modern standards. The scooter now meets the E20 fuel compliance regulations and features an OBD-II system. Additionally, a hazard switch has been added as a standard safety feature.
Yamaha Motor India has unveiled the latest version of its Aerox scooter for 2023, now available for purchase at a price of ₹1,42,800 ex-showroom in Delhi. The 2023 Aerox comes with a new silver colour scheme, in addition to the existing Metallic Black, Racing Blue, and Grey Vermillion options. The most significant feature upgrade for the 2023 model is the addition of a traction control system, which is a pioneering feature for scooters in this segment.
