Yamaha Aerox 2023 launched in India with traction control and new colour scheme

Yamaha Motor India has unveiled the latest version of its Aerox scooter for 2023, now available for purchase at a price of ₹1,42,800 ex-showroom in Delhi. The 2023 Aerox comes with a new silver colour scheme, in addition to the existing Metallic Black, Racing Blue, and Grey Vermillion options. The most significant feature upgrade for the 2023 model is the addition of a traction control system, which is a pioneering feature for scooters in this segment.

In addition to the traction control system and new colour scheme, Yamaha Aerox for 2023 has received upgrades that make it more compliant with modern standards. The scooter now meets the E20 fuel compliance regulations and features an OBD-II system. Additionally, a hazard switch has been added as a standard safety feature.

Speaking of engine, it remains unchanged, with the 155cc Blue Core engine that features Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and has been tuned to suit the characteristics of the Aerox 155. The engine is paired with a CVT transmission and delivers a power output of 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

The Yamaha Aerox comes loaded with a plethora of features, including an LED headlight with LED positioning lamps, an LED tail lamp, a front power socket for charging mobile devices, a multi-function key, and an external fuel lid. The scooter also offers ample under-seat storage with a capacity of 24.5 litres. LED turn indicators can be added as a genuine accessory to enhance the visibility and safety on the roads.

On the hardware front, the Yamaha Aerox is equipped with 14-inch alloy wheels and a 140-section rear tyre. The scooter features telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Yamaha seems to have retained the same suspension setup as the previous model, which has been one of the Aerox 155's weak points. Braking duties are taken care of by a 230 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. The Aerox 155 comes with several safety features, including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and a side stand engine cut-off.