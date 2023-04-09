Yamaha Aerox 2023 launched in India with traction control and new colour scheme

On the hardware front, the Yamaha Aerox is equipped with 14-inch alloy wheels and a 140-section rear tyre. The scooter features telescopic forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Yamaha seems to have retained the same suspension setup as the previous model, which has been one of the Aerox 155's weak points. Braking duties are taken care of by a 230 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. The Aerox 155 comes with several safety features, including an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and a side stand engine cut-off.