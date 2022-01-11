Yamaha Motor India has announced offers on the selected models in its two-wheeler range. The company is offering special finance schemes and cash back offers on Yamaha's 125 cc hybrid scooter model range, the Yamaha FZ 15 model range, and the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 and Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 S models. The offers are valid will January 31, 2022.

The offers include low downpayment, low rate of interest and cash back on certain models. Yamaha already offers the fourth generation model of the R15, called the Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 on sale in India. There are no offers on the V4 model.

On the Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid as well as the Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid, upto ₹ 3,000 cash back is being offered across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. These scooters are offered with ₹ 2,500 cash back across the North East, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The scooters are offered with an interest rate of 7.99 per cent across India.

On the Yamaha FZ 15 model range, a low down payment option of ₹ 8,999 or 9.49 per cent interest rate is being offered across India. The last generation R15 models, including the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 and the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 S are being offered with low down payment of ₹ 19,999 or 10.99 per cent interest rate, which is applicable across India. There are no offers being announced for the Yamaha Aerox 155, or the Yamaha MT-15 range.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.