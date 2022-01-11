Yamaha announces offers on FZ 15, hybrid scooter and more. Read here

On the Yamaha FZ 15 model range, a low down payment option of ₹ 8,999 or 9.49 per cent interest rate is being offered across India. The last generation R15 models, including the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 and the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 S are being offered with low down payment of ₹ 19,999 or 10.99 per cent interest rate, which is applicable across India. There are no offers being announced for the Yamaha Aerox 155, or the Yamaha MT-15 range.