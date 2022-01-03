Yamaha has today launched the FZS-Fi model with refreshed styling along with a new variant, the FZS-Fi Dlx. The models will be available at all the authorized Yamaha Dealerships from second week of January 2022. The FZS-Fi is powered by the same Blue Core, 149cc engine producing 12.4 PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm. For 2022, both the FZS-Fi models showcase LED tail lights, with the addition of LED flashers on the FZS-Fi Dlx variant.

The FZS-Fi Dlx is priced at ₹1,18,900 (ex-showroom) and the FZ-S Fi is tagged at ₹1,15,900 (ex-showroom).

The FZS-Fi Dlx variant also features three new colours (Metallic Black, Metallic Deep Red and Solid Gray), with rich graphics, coloured alloy wheels, a two-level single seat with dual tone colours.

Both the FZS-Fi models are powered by Yamaha’s Bluetooth Enabled Connect-X App that provides features that include Answer Back, Locate my Vehicle, Parking Record & Hazard, and Riding History.

Apart from this, the third generation FZ-Fi and FZS-Fi model range feature a single channel ABS in the front with a rear disc brake, Multi-function LCD instrument cluster, an LED headlight, a tyre hugging rear mudguard, lower engine guard.

Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies said, “Under The Call of the Blue initiative, we will continue to reach out to our customers and upgrade our product range to meet their evolving needs. One such upgrade is the launch of FZS-FI Dlx model which is based on our customer’s feedback. The 3rd generation of the FZ 150 cc range has witnessed huge success as it proves to be the perfect combination of style and performance for the Indian youth. The launch of the FZS-FI Dlx variant will enhance the premium appeal of the FZ model range further as the all-LED lighting setup makes the FZS-FI Dlx & FZS-FI more modern, and the striking colour combinations on the FZS-FI Dlx with Led Flashers truly reflect the global spirit of Yamaha Racing."

