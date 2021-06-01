Subscribe
Home >Auto News >Yamaha cuts price of FZ 25 series by up to 19,300

Yamaha cuts price of FZ 25 series by up to 19,300

(Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 02:30 PM IST PTI

  • Yamaha has now priced FZS 25 and FZ25 at 1,39,300 and 1,34,800, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi)
  • With this step, the company aims to reach out to potential audiences by making the FZ 25 range more approachable

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday said it has cut ex-showroom prices of its FZS 25 and FZ 25 bikes in the country with immediate effect on account of reduction in the input costs of the two models.

The prices of FZS 25 and FZ 25 have been reduced by 19,300 and 18,800, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company has now priced FZS 25 and FZ25 at 1,39,300 and 1,34,800, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi), Yamaha Motor India said in a statement.

The models were earlier tagged at 1,58,600 and 1,53,600, respectively.

"In the recent past, there has been an increase in the input costs, which led to an increase in the ex-showroom prices of our products, especially in the FZ 25 series. Our team has finally managed to bring down these input costs for the FZ 25 Series and being a responsible manufacturer we would like to pass on the benefit to our customers," the Japanese two-wheeler major noted.

With this step, the company aims to reach out to potential audiences by making the FZ 25 range more approachable, it added.

Irrespective of the price reduction, the Yamaha FZ 25 series will continue to retain its standard features and specifications, the company said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

