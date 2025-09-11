Yamaha discontinues motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan, months after Microsoft closes office

Yamaha Motors announced that it is shutting down motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan. The company's announcement comes months after tech giant Microsoft also closed its offices in the nation.

In an official exchange issued on Tuesday, September 9, Yamaha confirmed that although manufacturing operations will cease, spare parts will remain available through authorised dealers.

Why the shut down? Yamaha announced the shut down of motorcyle manufacturing citing a “change in business policy.”

“Due to change in our business policy, we would like to inform you that we will discontinue manufacturing of motorcycles,” Yamaha Motor Pakistan Pvt Limited said in its statement.

Reactions pour in Several netizens took to social media, posting their reactions to the shut down of Yamaha's motorcycle manufacturing in Pakistan. While many netizens called it a ‘big blow’, several others mentioned that the nation will benefit from EVs .

“Another big blow to Pakistan’s auto industry Yamaha has officially announced the end of motorcycle manufacturing in the country,” wrote another user.

“End of an era, Yamaha bikes will no longer be manufactured in Pakistan. World is moving towards EVs and Pakistan will benefit greatly from EV bikes adoption. Approx 30-40% petrol is consumed by 2 wheelers in Pakistan, $2 billion per year. Significant savings in oil import bill will be beneficial for Pakistan's macroeconomic stability.” commented another netizen.

In July, Microsoft officially shut its operation in Pakistan.

Microsoft shuts offices in Pakistan Microsoft shut its operations in Pakistan after 25 years, announcing its decision in July.

The company, which entered Pakistan on March 7, 2000, cited global restructuring and a shift to a cloud-based, partner-led model as reasons behind the closure.

That time, former Pakistani President Arif Alvi connected Microsoft’s exit to a bigger political picture. “Microsoft’s decision to shut down operations in Pakistan is a troubling sign for our economic future,” he had said on X (formerly twitter).