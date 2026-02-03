Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: Which electric scooter offers better value?

The Yamaha EC-06, first-ever electric two-wheeler of the Japanese auto company in India is based on the River Indie, which is by the Bengaluru based EV startup, with which Yamaha has a strategic partnership for manufacturing electric two-wheelers in Indian market.

HT Auto Desk
Updated3 Feb 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Yamaha India has launched its first-ever electric two-wheeler Yamaha EC-06 in the country. Priced at 167,600 (ex-showroom), the Yamaha EC-06 electric scooter is a practicality and functionality focused EV, suitable for regular commuting in and around the city. Interestingly, the Yamaha EC-06 is based on the River Indie, a chunky looking electric scooter sold in the Indian market by the Bengaluru-based EV startup.

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter, and both Yamaha EC-06 and Rover Indie are in your shortlist, here is a quick comparison between these two EVs.

Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: Price

Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: Price comparison
Yamaha EC-06River Indie
Price (ex-showroom) 167,600 145,999

The Yamaha EC-06 comes priced at 167,600 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the River Indie electric scooter, on which the Yamaha EC-06 is based, comes priced at 145,999 (ex-showroom). The Yamaha EC-06 comes commanding a premium of 21,601 over the River Indie.

Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: Specification

Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: Powertrain comparison
Yamaha EC-06River Indie
Battery4 kW4 kW
Range169 km163 km
Power8.98 bhp8.98 bhp
Torque26 Nm26 Nm
Top speed79 kmph90 kmph

The Yamaha EC-06 and River India share the same powertrain. Power and torque output of both these two electric scooters are same, However, the range and top speed differ in these two scooters. The Yamaha EC-06 claims to be capable of running up to 169 km on a single charge, while the Rover Indie promises up to 163 km range. On the other hand, River Indie is capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph, against the Yamaha EC-06's 79 kmph.

