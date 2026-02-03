Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: Which electric scooter offers better value?

Yamaha India has launched its first-ever electric two-wheeler Yamaha EC-06 in the country. Priced at ₹167,600 (ex-showroom), the Yamaha EC-06 electric scooter is a practicality and functionality focused EV, suitable for regular commuting in and around the city. Interestingly, the Yamaha EC-06 is based on the River Indie, a chunky looking electric scooter sold in the Indian market by the Bengaluru-based EV startup.

The Yamaha EC-06, first-ever electric two-wheeler of the Japanese auto company in India is based on the River Indie, which is by the Bengaluru based EV startup, with which Yamaha has a strategic partnership for manufacturing electric two-wheelers in Indian market.

If you are planning to buy an electric scooter, and both Yamaha EC-06 and Rover Indie are in your shortlist, here is a quick comparison between these two EVs.

Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: Price

Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: Price comparison Yamaha EC-06 River Indie Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 167,600 ₹ 145,999

The Yamaha EC-06 comes priced at ₹167,600 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the River Indie electric scooter, on which the Yamaha EC-06 is based, comes priced at ₹145,999 (ex-showroom). The Yamaha EC-06 comes commanding a premium of ₹21,601 over the River Indie.

Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: Specification

Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: Powertrain comparison Yamaha EC-06 River Indie Battery 4 kW 4 kW Range 169 km 163 km Power 8.98 bhp 8.98 bhp Torque 26 Nm 26 Nm Top speed 79 kmph 90 kmph