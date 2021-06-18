OPEN APP
Yamaha Motor India Friday launched the all-new FZ-X here starting from 1,16,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha Motor said that the deliveries will begin by the end-June.

The FZ-X will come with a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED head and tail lamps, single-channel ABS. Yamaha's neo-retro scrambler gets two variants, one with Bluetooth connectivity and one without with a price difference of 3,000.

The FZ-X's 149cc single-cylinder engine develops12.4hp of power and 13.3Nm torque. The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox. The company also states that the engine will boast a hybrid tech to deliver a power assist.

The new Yamaha FZ-X will come in three colour options - Matt Copper, Black and Metallic Blue.

Yamaha also announced that the first 200 customers of the Yamaha FZ-X will receive a custom Yamaha G-Shock wristwatch.

