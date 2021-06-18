Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Yamaha FZ-X launched in India at 1.17 lakh. Check all details

Yamaha FZ-X launched in India at 1.17 lakh. Check all details

Premium
The first 200 customers of the Yamaha FZ-X will receive a custom Yamaha G-Shock wristwatch
1 min read . 01:55 PM IST Livemint

The new Yamaha FZ-X will come in three colour options - Matt Copper, Black and Metallic Blue

Yamaha Motor India Friday launched the all-new FZ-X here starting from 1,16,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha Motor said that the deliveries will begin by the end-June.

Yamaha Motor India Friday launched the all-new FZ-X here starting from 1,16,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Yamaha Motor said that the deliveries will begin by the end-June.

The FZ-X will come with a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED head and tail lamps, single-channel ABS. Yamaha's neo-retro scrambler gets two variants, one with Bluetooth connectivity and one without with a price difference of 3,000.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The FZ-X will come with a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED head and tail lamps, single-channel ABS. Yamaha's neo-retro scrambler gets two variants, one with Bluetooth connectivity and one without with a price difference of 3,000.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The FZ-X's 149cc single-cylinder engine develops12.4hp of power and 13.3Nm torque. The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox. The company also states that the engine will boast a hybrid tech to deliver a power assist.

The new Yamaha FZ-X will come in three colour options - Matt Copper, Black and Metallic Blue.

Yamaha also announced that the first 200 customers of the Yamaha FZ-X will receive a custom Yamaha G-Shock wristwatch.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!