Yamaha gears up for environmental restoration drive: A call for biking community

Eishin Chihana, Chairman of the Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies commented on the occasion, "We are proud to have organised a beach clean-up effort, with support from the Tamil Nadu government and the Greater Chennai Corporation. Through this activity, we hope to raise awareness on creating pollution-free surroundings. We will continue to take up similar initiatives under the Call of the Blue brand campaign through our Blue Streaks rider community and raise awareness of a clean and green environment."