Yamaha gears up for environmental restoration drive: A call for biking community

With the Call of the Blue campaign, Yamaha is doing its part to create a pollution-free neighbourhood and trying to create a sustainable environment for our future generations.
Yamaha India, a Japanese motorcycle manufacturer undertakes to conduct environment restoration activities under its “Call of the Blue brand campaign" across India. Through this initiative, the two-wheeler automaker will hold environment restoration activities through its biking community Blue Streaks to raise awareness about a clean and a green environment.
Moreover, Yamaha India in association with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Greater Chennai Corporation has organised the “Call of the Blue brand campaign" on Madras Day celebrated on August 22, 2022 to clean the famous Elliot’s beach in Chennai with the Yamaha’s Blue Streaks riding community.
Eishin Chihana, Chairman of the Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies commented on the occasion, "We are proud to have organised a beach clean-up effort, with support from the Tamil Nadu government and the Greater Chennai Corporation. Through this activity, we hope to raise awareness on creating pollution-free surroundings. We will continue to take up similar initiatives under the Call of the Blue brand campaign through our Blue Streaks rider community and raise awareness of a clean and green environment."
Chihana further adds that Yamaha would continue to organise such campaigns across the county and going forward, it aims to organise environment restoration activities to spread awareness for the necessity of a sustainable environment for future generations.
To recall, Yamaha has recently launched its “Call of the Blue" version 3.0 campaign to focus on the automaker’s premium ownership experience. The Japanese company organised several engagement activities like “The Call of the Blue Trackday", “Blue Streaks Ride", and “The Call of the Blue Weekend". It had also launched online customers with the hashtag CalloftheBlue. As a reward, the four lucky winners got a chance to witness the MotoGP race in the revered Sepang circuit.
At the moment, Yamaha has 80 Blue Square premium showrooms with its 1800 touchpoints across the country. The Japanese automaker is aggressively planning to expand its footprint in India with its latest campaigns.