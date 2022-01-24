India Yamaha Motor has today announced that the FZS 25 variant will be available in all-new Matte Copper and Matte Black colours, while the FZ 25 variant will continue to be sold in Racing Blue and Metallic Black colours. Pricing for the FZ 25 model range starts at ₹1,38,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The FZ 25 model range will continue to be powered by a 249cc Air Cooled, SOHC, 4-Stroke, Single-cylinder Engine, with a maximum power output of 20.8 PS at 8000rpm and a maximum torque of 20.1 Nm at 6000rpm.

The FZ 25 model range gets like multi-function negative LCD instrument cluster, LED DRL, class D bi-functional LED headlight, under cowling, side stand with engine cut-off switch and dual-channel ABS.

View Full Image Yamaha FZ 25

Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said, “Since its launch, the FZ 25 model range has gained immense popularity in the premium segment, as it offers the perfect balance of urban commuting and touring. In line with Yamaha's commitment to consistently excite its customers, we have launched the new colour schemes for the FZS 25 model variant, to further build on its popularity. Going forward, under ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand strategy, the company will continue to offer more excitement to its target audience as a part of its commitment in India."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.