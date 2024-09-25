Yamaha India announces festive discounts on FZ motorcycles and Fi hybrid scooters: Offer details

Yamaha is celebrating the festive season with exclusive offers on its FZ motorcycles and 125cc scooters, providing cashbacks up to 7,000 and low down payment options.

Livemint
Updated25 Sep 2024, 07:04 PM IST
In keeping with the celebratory spirit, Yamaha is rolling out special benefits on its popular range of 150cc FZ motorcycles and 125cc Fi Hybrid scooters.

As India gears up for its festive season, India Yamaha Motor has announced exclusive offers to delight its customers nationwide. In keeping with the celebratory spirit, Yamaha is rolling out special benefits on its popular range of 150cc FZ motorcycles and 125cc Fi Hybrid scooters, aimed at making the season even more rewarding for two-wheeler enthusiasts.

The offers include attractive cashbacks and low down-payment schemes across select models. Yamaha is offering up to 7,000 cashback and a minimal down payment of 7,999 on its FZ series, including the FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0, FZ-S Fi Ver 3.0, and FZ Fi. Meanwhile, buyers interested in Yamaha’s 125cc Fi Hybrid scooter range can enjoy a cashback of up to 4,000 and a low down-payment option starting from 2,999 on models like the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid.

Yamaha's lineup is diverse, featuring premium motorcycles like the YZF-R3 (321cc), MT-03 (321cc), YZF-R15M (155cc), and MT-15 V2 (155cc), alongside its best-selling FZ series, including the FZ-X (149cc). For scooter lovers, Yamaha offers models such as the Aerox 155 version S (155cc), Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid.

Meanwhile, Yamaha Motor India has also recently launched the latest version of its popular R15M model in the Indian market, now featuring a new carbon fiber trim. The R15M in Metallic Grey is priced at 1,98,300, while the Carbon Fibre Pattern variant is available at 2,08,300 (ex-showroom prices).

The Carbon Fibre Pattern variant takes inspiration from the Yamaha R1M's carbon fiber bodywork, with a water-dipping technique used to apply the pattern on key sections of the bike, such as the front cowl, side fairings, and rear panels. This design is further enhanced by an all-black front fender, new decals on the fuel tank and fairings, and bold blue alloy wheels.

A key update to the R15M is the inclusion of Turn-by-Turn Navigation, along with music playback and volume control. These features can be accessed through Yamaha's Y-Connect app, compatible with both Android and iOS devices, allowing riders to sync their smartphones with the bike. Additional improvements include upgraded switchgear and a redesigned LED number plate light.

 

 

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 07:04 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsYamaha India announces festive discounts on FZ motorcycles and Fi hybrid scooters: Offer details

